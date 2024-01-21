Man Utd poach Berrada from Man City as CEO

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Manchester United on Saturday confirmed they had appointed Omar Berrada as the club's new CEO, poaching him from bitter local rivals Manchester City.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as its new CEO," said a statement from the Old Trafford club.

"The club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar's appointment represents the first step on this journey.

"It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club."

Earlier, Berrada resigned as head of football operations at City Football Group, which controls the English champions as well as a portfolio of other clubs across the globe.

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Omar Berrada has resigned from his role as Chief Football Operations Officer at City Football Group," City said in a statement.

"The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes."

Berrada joined City from Barcelona in 2011, where he worked alongside City Football Group's CEO Ferran Soriano and City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

The trio are credited with City's development into a slick commercial operation off the field that has helped contribute to the club's success during Pep Guardiola's reign as manager.

Berrada's appointment at United marks one of the first major steps taken by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe since he took a 25 percent stake in United for $1.3 billion.

United have been without a permanent CEO since Richard Arnold left at the end of last year.