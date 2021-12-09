UrduPoint.com

Mardan Sports Complex Visited

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Officials of directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhunkwa, led by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand visited Mardan Sports Complex.

They also call on newly appointed Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Engr Paras Ahmad, Engr. Umer Shehzad who briefed them regarding the activities of the sports complex.

They were apprised that the mega project of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was working on different grounds in the province under Prime Minister 1000 Sports Facilities.

The 1000 Sports Facilities Project Director briefed about the various schemes being implemented at the Mardan Sports Complex, including the Special Persons Grand Climbing Wall Boxing Ring and other schemes under regular construction of ADP Indoor Women's Gym Hostel.

The RSO would take steps to promote sports in the Mardan Sports Complex along with the Clean and Green Campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Habib Arif Mardan will be invited to Mardan Sports Complex soon. The climbing wall and boxing ring would be inaugurated soon, they said.

