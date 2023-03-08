UrduPoint.com

Markram Leads South Africa To Strong Start Against West Indies

Published March 08, 2023

Markram leads South Africa to strong start against West Indies

Aiden Markram fell four runs short of a second century in successive matches as South Africa got off to a strong start on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies on Wednesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Aiden Markram fell four runs short of a second century in successive matches as South Africa got off to a strong start on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies on Wednesday.

South Africa reached 247 for two at tea in Johannesburg after captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat on an easy-paced pitch. Left-hander Tony de Zorzi, playing in his second Test, was 75 not out at tea.

Markram, who was named as South Africa's T20 captain earlier this week, followed up his 115 in the first Test in Centurion with 96 off 139 balls, hitting 17 fours.

He looked in imperious form before attempting the first unorthodox stroke of his innings, playing a scoop shot off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

The ball looped off his bat and Jermaine Blackwood ran around from slip to leg slip to hold the catch.

Motie took both wickets, having earlier had Dean Elgar caught at short fine leg for 42. Motie, who took 13 for 99 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo last month, missed the first Test in Centurion because of a back injury.

Although he was the only successful bowler, he was inconsistent and conceded 63 runs in 15 overs.

Elgar and Markram put on 76 for the first wicket at the Wanderers Stadium. De Zorzi joined Markram in a free-scoring second-wicket partnership of 116 for the second wicket.

The West Indies bowlers struggled to find a consistent line and length but regained a measure of control after Markram's dismissal, with De Zorzi and Bavuma (27 not out) batting at a more sedate pace before tea.

Brief scores at teaSouth Africa, first innings, 247-2 in 62 overs (D. Elgar 42, A. Markram 96, T. de Zorzi 75 not out; G. Motie 2-63)Toss: South Africa

