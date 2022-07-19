UrduPoint.com

Martial Scores Again As United Beat Palace 3-1 In Melbourne

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 19, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Martial scores again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

New coach Erik ten Hag said his players' belief was improving after Anthony Martial scored his third goal in three games as a slick Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Tuesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :New coach Erik ten Hag said his players' belief was improving after Anthony Martial scored his third goal in three games as a slick Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Tuesday.

In front of 76,500 fans at Melbourne cricket Ground, French forward Martial struck in the first half while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both collected their second goals of the pre-season tour after the restart.

Joel Ward pulled one back for Palace, but they were always chasing a game that saw United reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes after Will Fish was sent off for a deliberate foul.

The friendly victory was Ten Hag's third since taking over after their 4-0 thumping of Liverpool in Bangkok and a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory.

In contrast, it was a second straight defeat for Patrick Vieira's young Palace side, who crashed 2-0 to Liverpool in Singapore on Friday.

"We are happy with the improvement we are seeing, but there is also a lot of work to do," said Ten Hag. "We did score some wonderful goals, that's true.

"We played well and I think the belief is increasing," he added while praising his forwards in particular.

"They did a lot of running, a lot of work. They have a lot of energy and were rewarded by scoring goals." The Dutchman is beginning to stamp his mark on the Old Trafford side, with his team -- who finished a disappointing sixth last season in the Premier League -- producing some fluid, one-touch football.

Goalkeeper David de Gea returned after missing the Victory game with a niggle.

New left-back Tyrell Malacia began ahead of Luke Shaw, while Rashford was back in the starting line-up after scoring as a substitute against Victory, partnering a rejuvenated Martial and Sancho in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, Ten Hag's other new signings, are not in Australia.

Vieira has a youthful squad in Australia, with a number of senior players not making the trip.

- Hungry for goals - United made a confident start, dominating early possession, with Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland making a fine stop from Martial after Brazilian Fred's pass split the defence.

But the save ended Butland's game, forcing him to leave the pitch after treatment on his hand.

The 26-year-old Martial -- whose career at United looked over after spending the end of last season on loan at Sevilla -- got the breakthrough seven minutes later.

He chested down a wonderful floating delivery from Diogo Dalot to fire past Palace's third-choice keeper Remi Matthews after a well-worked build-up.

United were hungry for goals, creating plenty of opportunities with Harry Maguire and Rashford both going close.

Against Liverpool and Victory, Ten Hag made wholesale changes at half-time, but this time he made just one, with Donny van de Beek on for Scott McTominay.

Van de Beek was involved in the second goal, with a sublime team move finished by Rashford tapping into an empty net.

Sancho got the third soon after on a counter-attack with Martial providing the through ball.

United head to Perth next to play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, who beat Leeds 1-0 to kickstart their pre-season. Palace also travel to Perth, to face Leeds.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Loan Fire Australia Fine Young Perth Melbourne Liverpool Split David Singapore Bangkok Van Leeds Old Trafford Manchester United From Premier League Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

75 Corona's patient quarantines in Rawalpindi

75 Corona's patient quarantines in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Beggary Squads net 20 beggars from city roads ..

Anti-Beggary Squads net 20 beggars from city roads

3 minutes ago
 Vaccination campaign against measles launched at M ..

Vaccination campaign against measles launched at Malana Union Council

3 minutes ago
 China aims to reach 2 million 5G base stations in ..

China aims to reach 2 million 5G base stations in 2022

3 minutes ago
 The latest and most stunning smartphone in Pakista ..

The latest and most stunning smartphone in Pakistan: Meet the new HUAWEI nova 9.

54 minutes ago
 OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment t ..

OPPO announces UEFA partnership and a commitment to celebrate the beautiful game ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.