Match Officials Announced For Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20I Series

Muhammad Rameez Published April 13, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday announced match officials for the Pakistan versus New Zealand five-match T20I series, which is set to be played from April 18 to 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore

Andy Pycroft, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team that includes five umpires, namely Ahsan Raza (elite panelist), Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (all from the ICC’s international panel), who will share umpiring responsibilities.

Pycroft, a former Zimbabwe Test batter, has to date refereed in 144 T20Is. When he will stand in the second T20I on 20 April, he will move ahead of Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle in second place in the list of match referees to officiate in most T20Is. The list is headed by New Zealand’s Jeff Crowe (175).

The Pindi Stadium will stage the opening three T20Is on April 18, 20 and 21 before action will move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium where the last two matches will be played on April 25 and 27.

Umpire and match referee appointments:

18 April – First T20I. Ahsan Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

20 April – Second T20I. Asif Yaqoob and Aleem Dar (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

21 April – Third T20I. Ahzan Raza and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Aleem Dar (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

25 April – Fourth T20I. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

27 April – Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

