McDermott Leads Hurricanes To Big Win As Renegades Slip To 0-3

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:26 PM

McDermott leads Hurricanes to big win as Renegades slip to 0-3

Big Bash League run machine D'Arcy Short has helped Hobart to a seven-wicket win over reigning champions Melbourne Renegades, who remain winless after three matches this season

PERTH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Big Bash League run machine D'Arcy Short has helped Hobart to a seven-wicket win over reigning champions Melbourne Renegades, who remain winless after three matches this season.Short, who has topped the BBL scoring charts the past two seasons, hit 60 from 45 balls as the Hurricanes chased down the Renegades total of 147 with five balls to spare.Short was forced to pace his innings in Hobart after the Hurricanes fell to 2-25 early in the chase on Tuesday afternoon.But he re-grouped with skipper Ben McDermott, who remained unbeaten with a composed 51 from 48 balls.

The pair combined for a 74-run stand after Hobart quicks Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis and James Faulkner earlier set up the win with three wickets each.It was Short's second BBL half-century this summer, having top-scored with 51 in the Hurricanes' opening win over Sydney Sixers in Alice Springs.He was trapped lbw to legspinner Cameron Boyce in the 14th over but some late hitting from David Miller (25 from 15 balls) helped get Hobart home.

The South African import launched one massive six over the Bellerive Oval hill and out of the ground.

