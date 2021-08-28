UrduPoint.com

McFadden Wins 18th Medal As Paralympic Stars Make Impact In Tokyo

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:35 PM

McFadden wins 18th medal as Paralympic stars make impact in Tokyo

US wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden won her 18th Paralympic medal on Saturday, while elsewhere at the Tokyo Games charismatic Italian fencer Beatrice "Bebe" Vio attempted to defend her title

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :US wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden won her 18th Paralympic medal on Saturday, while elsewhere at the Tokyo Games charismatic Italian fencer Beatrice "Bebe" Vio attempted to defend her title.

On Day 4 of the competition, a total of 54 gold medals were up for grabs across nine different sports, including 17 athletics finals at the Olympic Stadium.

McFadden took bronze in the women's T54 5,000m to extend her streak of finishing on the podium in every Paralympic race she has entered since 2008.

But she said just competing in Tokyo was a victory in itself, having been diagnosed with a blood-clotting disorder in 2017 that took almost two years to recover from.

"I'm on cloud nine," said the 32-year-old, who was born in Russia and raised in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six.

"I was in a really dark spot because it took me 20 months to recover, and everyone was getting better in those 20 months." McFadden added that it was "quite amazing" that she took the bronze behind US team-mate Susannah Scaroni, who won gold.

Away from the track, Italian force of nature Vio, one of the world's most recognisable Paralympians, began the defence of her wheelchair fencing individual foil title from the 2016 Rio Games.

Vio, who had both forearms and legs amputated when she contracted meningitis as an 11-year-old, won all her morning pool bouts to book her place in the quarter-finals.

Vio had not been able to compete for two years before the Games because of the pandemic, and admitted she was "scared" as she prepared to return to action in Tokyo.

"I don't know what is going to happen this time, but I'm just so happy to be here," she said on the eve of the Games.

Also on Saturday, the boccia competition got underway with all four individual gold medallists from the Rio Games returning to defend their titles.

Hong Kong's BC4 champion Leung Yuk-wing will try to repeat his Athens 2004 feat of winning gold in individual and pairs events.

"I am trying to be relaxed to face the game, because just thinking about being the champion or the gold medal would be a lot of pressure," he said.

Away from the competition, organisers apologised after a visually impaired Japanese judoka was hit by a self-driving bus in the Paralympic village on Thursday.

Tokyo 2020 suspended operation of the vehicles after the accident, where one of the buses "made contact" with Aramitsu Kitazono.

Kitazono was scheduled to compete in the men's -81kg competition on Saturday morning, but did not start his match against Ukraine's Dmytro Solovey.

Organisers denied local media reports that the 30-year-old would need two weeks to recover.

The buses were jointly operated by Tokyo 2020 and Toyota, which developed the autonomous shuttle buses used in the compound.

Organisers said they were probing the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident World Sports Ukraine Russia Vehicles Athens Tokyo Turkish Lira Women 2017 2016 2020 Gold Olympics Bronze Media All From Toyota Race

Recent Stories

7,000 more residents evacuated due to wildfires in ..

7,000 more residents evacuated due to wildfires in California

3 minutes ago
 Cuba sees 7,639 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths in o ..

Cuba sees 7,639 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths in one day

3 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise as storm threatens Gulf of Mexico

Oil prices rise as storm threatens Gulf of Mexico

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to play role to promote pea ..

Pakistan will continue to play role to promote peace in Afghanistan: FM

24 minutes ago
 India reports over 46,000 new COVID-19 cases, tall ..

India reports over 46,000 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 32,649,947

9 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad notifies Saturday, Sunday off for bu ..

DC Abbottabad notifies Saturday, Sunday off for business activities in the wake ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.