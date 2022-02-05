Media Winter Sports Festival-2022 begins

The colorful Media Winter Sports Festival (MWSF), 2022 has begun here on Saturda at the Qayyum Sport Comlex wherein more than 250 journalists are competing in seven male and two femal games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The colorful Media Winter sports Festival (MWSF), 2022 has begun here on Saturda at the Qayyum Sport Comlex wherein more than 250 journalists are competing in seven male and two femal games.

The Media Winter Sports Festival 20222 are being held in collaboration of Peshawar Press Club Sports Committee, Khyber Union of Journalists and Sports Writers Association.

The male and female journalists are taking part in Wood Ball, TeQ Ball, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, and Tug of War. It was worth mentioning here that the registration process for the games was completed a week ago, followed by the games day.

Squash Legend Qamar Zaman in his speech said that this kind of activities were very vital for the journalists and expressed the hope that more such events would be organized wherein he advised the media men to take part so that they could attain good health both mentally and physically.

Journalists should also participate in healthy activities and this is a great endeavor. Referring to Kashmir Day, he said that we stand with Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination.

President Peshawar Press Club M Riaz while congratulating the organizers for organizing the best activities said that our support will always be with them. Sports Writers Association General Secretary Shahid Afridi won the first position, Shehzada Fahad secured silver medal and Shehzad Rashid won the third position. Table Tennis, Woodball, Badminton, Tug Ball and Archery would continue for the second day as well.

Legendary and former World Champion Qamar Zaman, President of Peshawar Press Club M Riaz, General Secretary Shehzada Fahad, Faridullah Shah, General Secretary of AIPS and President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik, Shamim Shahid, Basir Qalandar Vice President KhUJ, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, President KP Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, General Secretary Shahid Afridi, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex and other personalities were also present during the inauguration ceremony of the Media Winter Sports Festival-2022.