Medvedev Beats Tsitsipas, To Face Nadal In Australian Open Final

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Medvedev beats Tsitsipas, to face Nadal in Australian Open final

Daniil Medvedev will take on Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open men's final as he beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Daniil Medvedev will take on Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open men's final as he beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals on Friday.

The second-seed Russian sealed the victory with sets of 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

"Grand Slam finals are special ... I'm ready," he said following his win.

Medvedev and Nadal will face off on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena to compete for the 2022 Australian Open champion.

