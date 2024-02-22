Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan National Women Squash

Spirited Mehwish Ali of Pakistan WAPDA took a sweet revenge by upsetting her strong rival Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army in the Torsam Khan All Pakistan National Women Squash championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Spirited Mehwish Ali of Pakistan WAPDA took a sweet revenge by upsetting her strong rival Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army in the Torsam Khan All Pakistan National Women Squash championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday.

Mehwish took revenge from her strong rival Sana Bahadur, who defeated her in the final of the PSA McDonald Women Open Squash championship played at Karachi recently.

Mehwish was two sets down against Sana Bahadur, a promising 16-year-old special player. Despite Deaf and Dumb, Sana played like a rock showing her superiority in all sections of the game with some fine length shorts were also witnessed. The final match was played at a fast tempo and both Mehwish Ali and Sana Bahadur presented some classic displays of nicks, drops and full length shorts which were largely enjoyed by the jam-packed spectators who responded well with their cheering hands.

Taking the first set at 10-12, Sana Bahadur played well and did not give much chance to Mehwish Ali to strike back. It was the first set in which both tied right from the out-set at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 and Sana took the set 10-12 by playing key two nick shorts.

It was the second set in which Mehwish took the lead and raced up to 7-3 but Sana while sensing the lead, came back strongly and leveled the tally at 7-7, followed by the same at 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and again Sana took the set by 11-13. This time her two brilliant length shorts had no answer with Mehwish Ali and thus she took two sets lead.

Mehwish Ali, after going two sets down, managed her position, took some tips from her well qualified coach Riaz Khan. She was also helped out by former gold medalist squash Amir Atlas during a break which clicked quickly and thus Mehwish Ali took the third set 12-10, The set was tied at 6-6, 7-7, 9-9, 10-10 before Mehwish took the set by 12-10.

Mehwish Ali totally changed her game by concentrating mostly on length shorts, which helped taking two more games by 11-9 and 12-10. Mehwish Ali was good in her shorts including some drops and nicks and thus taking the match 3-2.

In the U15 Boys final Nouman Khan (Army) beat Ahmad Rayyan Khalil (PAF) by 3-1, the score was 11-7 11-8, 8-11, and 11-3. In the semi-finals of the same category Nouman Khan beat Rehan Alamgir of PAF by 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-5 and 11-6 and Ahmad Reyan Khan of PAF beat Rayyan Bahadur of PAF by 3-0, in the second semi-final, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-8.

Director sports PAF Group Captain Yasir graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest along with former World Champion Legend Qamar Zaman, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, Wing Commander Yasir was also present, Executive Member Sher Bahadur, Asian Champion Aamir Atlas Khan Wapda Sports Manger Mrs. Nadia,

Directorate Senior Coach and Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman Coaches, Amanullah Khan, Chief Referee Adil Faqir, players officials were also present.

