Melbourne Victory Delegation Visits Dubai Sports Council

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:01 PM

The Dubai Sports Council received a delegation from Australian Football Club Melbourne Victory FC yesterday and the two parties discussed mutual cooperation

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) The Dubai Sports Council received a delegation from Australian Football Club Melbourne Victory FC yesterday and the two parties discussed mutual cooperation.

The visiting delegation – which included Telmo Langler, the Melbourne club's director of international relations, Jim Christo, general manager of marketing at the club, and Dunstan Rosario, director of Dubai-based event management company DJMC Events, was received by Nasser Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC. Ali Omar Al Balushi, director of the Sports Development Department at DSC, also attended the meeting.

Melbourne Victory, who ply their trade in the country's premier club football competition A-League, are best-supported team in the league with average attendance in excess of 20,000. They are also the league’s most successful club having won four A-League Championships, three A-League Premierships, one Pre-Season Challenge Cup and one FFA Cup. Victory are the only club to have won all four domestic trophies in the modern era of Australian soccer and they have also competed in the AFC Champions League on six occasions.

