Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

Messi, Neymar Picked for UEFA Champions League Group Stage Match Against Club Brugge - PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) released on Tuesday the list of players picked for the UEFA Champions League group stage opener against Belgium's Club Brugge that includes Argentinian legend Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) released on Tuesday the list of players picked for the UEFA Champions League group stage opener against Belgium's Club Brugge that includes Argentinian legend Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar.

The football club added that Marco Verratti who suffered a left-knee contusion while on international duty with Italy would skip the match, as he will be recovering for at least another 10 days, while Sergio Ramos has already resumed individual training on the pitch.

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Belgium.

