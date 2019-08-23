UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Forward Lozano Completes Napoli Move

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:22 PM

Mexican forward Lozano completes Napoli move

Mexican international Hirving Lozano on Thursday completed his move to Serie A runners-up Napoli on a deal reported to be worth 42 million euros ($46 million)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Mexican international Hirving Lozano on Thursday completed his move to Serie A runners-up Napoli on a deal reported to be worth 42 million Euros ($46 million).

The 24-year-old winger arrives from PSV Eindhoven where he won the Dutch title in 2018.

"Welcome Hirving," Napoli club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter without revealing details of the transfer.

Lozano, nicknamed 'Chucky', joined PSV from Pachuca in 2017 for 12.5 million euros and scored 45 goals in 83 games over two seasons.

"I leave PSV as a happy man," Lozano told the Dutch club's website.

"Winning the Dutch title was one of the highlights in my career so far and I also achieved my dream of playing UEFA Champions League." Lozano has reportedly agreed a five-year deal worth 42 million euros which will earn him up to 4.5 million euros a year.

The contract includes a 130 million euro buy-out clause, Sky sports Italia reported.

Lozano will not play in Napoli's Serie A opener Saturday at Fiorentina, but is expected to make his debut against champions Juventus in Turin on August 31.

Related Topics

Sports Twitter Turin Man Pachuca Eindhoven Euro August 2017 2018 From Juventus Million

Recent Stories

PCB and SLC announce schedule of upcoming matches

2 minutes ago

Govt efforts to reduce deficit succeeding: PBIF: M ..

8 minutes ago

VC Prof Pasha plant sapling to promote greenery at ..

10 minutes ago

Bashir's Defense Hopes Ex-President to Face Fair T ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Start Constructing Fourth Project 22220 ..

3 minutes ago

Sukkur Cable Operators boycott Indian Channels

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.