Mexican forward Lozano completes Napoli move

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Mexican international Hirving Lozano on Thursday completed his move to Serie A runners-up Napoli on a deal reported to be worth 42 million Euros ($46 million).

The 24-year-old winger arrives from PSV Eindhoven where he won the Dutch title in 2018.

"Welcome Hirving," Napoli club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter without revealing details of the transfer.

Lozano, nicknamed 'Chucky', joined PSV from Pachuca in 2017 for 12.5 million euros and scored 45 goals in 83 games over two seasons.

"I leave PSV as a happy man," Lozano told the Dutch club's website.

"Winning the Dutch title was one of the highlights in my career so far and I also achieved my dream of playing UEFA Champions League." Lozano has reportedly agreed a five-year deal worth 42 million euros which will earn him up to 4.5 million euros a year.

The contract includes a 130 million euro buy-out clause, Sky sports Italia reported.

Lozano will not play in Napoli's Serie A opener Saturday at Fiorentina, but is expected to make his debut against champions Juventus in Turin on August 31.