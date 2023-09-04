Miraz, Shanto, Shoriful help Bangladesh ease past Afghanistan to keep Super 4 chances alive

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najamul Hasan Shanto and 4-fer from Taskin Ahmed helped Bangaldesh ease past Afghanistan by 89 runs to keep their hopes alive of making to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi stadium on Sunday night.

Taskin Ahmed claimed four wickets while Shoriful islam bagged three wickets to help Bangladesh restrict Afghanistan to 245 runs in 44.3 overs. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed one wicket each to keep Bangladesh's hopes of qualifying for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 alive.

Afghanistan lost their way in the beginning of the chase after fire-brand wicket-keeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell cheaply off Shoriful Islam. Ibrahim Zadran 75 (74) and Hashmatullah Shahidi 51 (59) hit half-centuries but the rest of the batsmen could not keep pace with the mounting pressure of a big total above 300.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najamul Hossain Shanto scored scored individual centuries in an unbroken partnership of 196* runs for the fourth wicket on a placid pitch to help Bangaldesh post mammoth 334-5 runs in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Mehidy 112 (119) and Shanto 104 (105) got together with the team reeling at 63-2 and went on to build a remarkble partnership on a hot and humid afternoon with the meecury reaching 37 degree celesius.

Both the batters kept the Afghan spin bowling trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Muhammad Nabi at bay and scored at will during the unbroken partnership which was halted only after Mehidy Hasan had to retire hurt due to cramps. The weather took its toll on the players' fitness as the players resorted to three short water breaks besides the two official water breaks. The second water break was taken even earlier after 31 overs instead of the 33.

The afghanistan bowlers could claim only two wickets with Mujeeb ur Rehma and Gulbadin Naib claiming one wicket each while three batsmen were run out including Najamul Hossain Shanto 104 (105), Mushfiqur Raheem 25 (15) and Shamim Hossain 11 (6).

Miraz played a fighting knock as he suffered from severe cramps during latter part of his innings and had to ask for treatment on three different occasions during his memorable knock of 119 runs. Mujeebnur Rehman was the other bowler to complete his quota for 62 runs while Gulbadin bowled eight overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the most expensive among the bowlers as was taken off the attack as he conceded 53 runs off his 6 wicketless overs, while Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi conceded 66 and 50 runs respectively off their quota of 10 overs. Karim Janat was somewhat economical as he conceded 39 runs off six overs.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were the pick of the bowlers among the Bangaldesh bowling line-up and they claimed four and three wickets respectively for 36 and 44 runs. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed one wicket each.

Shakib Al Hasan and debutant Shamim Hossain conceded 10 runs off the only over he bowled while Afif Hosain gave away 6 runs off the one over.

Afghanistan did not start well in pursuit of 335 after Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell for 1 (7) in the 3rd over of the innings. Ibrahim Zadran Ibrahim Zadran was the most successful batsman for Afghanistan who scored 75 (74) while Hashmatullah Shahidi played a captain's knock 51 (59) in an effort to overhaul the total but fell to Shoriful Islam off a miscued hit in the 38th over with the team total at 196. Rahmat Shah 33 (52), Najibullah Zadran 17 (25), and Gulabadin Naib scored 15 (13).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in their final group match on September 5 (Tuesday) at 2:30 p.m. at the same venue. Defeat against Sri Lanka will mean curtains for the Afghans while victory will keep them in the run and net run-rate will decide the two group toppers.