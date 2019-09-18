UrduPoint.com
Mirpur AJK Players Clinch Silver Medals In All-Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship In Malaysia

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 09:13 PM

Usama Arif and Raja Adeel hailing from Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir won silver medals by securing first position while representing Pakistan in the first All-Asia Full-contact Karate Championship held in Kualalampur

MIRPUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Usama Arif and Raja Adeel hailing from Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir won silver medals by securing first position while representing Pakistan in the first All-Asia Full-contact Karate Championship held in Kualalampur.

A two-member local team, led by Black-belt 2-don Raja Adeel and Black Belt Usama Arif jumped into the championship and won the title, a spokesperson of the winner team told APP here on Tuesday.

Players from 30 countries including Pakistan and AJK participated in the contests.

Both Usama Arif and Raja Adeel now qualify for representing Asia at the World Full-contact Karate Championship scheduled to be held in Japan next year.

A large number of people from various walks of life including the local karate stars warmly received the players at Mangla Bridge.

Speaking on the occasion, Bashir Shagoo, Khurram Jehangir Pasha, Taimur Altaf and others lauded the performance of victorious Pakistani national champions and felicitated them for theie landslide victory.

