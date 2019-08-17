UrduPoint.com
Misbah Needs To Develop A Strong Personality: Mohammad Wasim

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 01:53 PM

Misbah needs to develop a strong personality: Mohammad Wasim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ):Former Test Cricketer Mohammad Wasim believes Misbah ul Haq would have to develop a strong personality, if he was appointed the coach and chief selector of the national team.

Shedding light on reports about former skipper Misbah likely to be appointed as head coach and chief selector under the new model setup to be introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim, said Misbah is a simple and honest guy and has been a very successful captain.

"But he has never shown the type of authority which was needed when he was captain of the national team," he said and added that Misbah would have to come out strong as a coach and chief selector.

Wasim, who played 18 Tests and 25 ODIs from 1996 to 2000, said Misbah knows and understands Pakistan's cricket system (old and new) very well.

"He knows all the players personally and has been in touch with them but he needs to show his authority," he said while speaking on social media.

Wasim, who was appointed as the head coach of the Sweden national cricket team in May 2018, said by appointing Misbah as camp commandant, PCB has hinted in assigning the Mianwali-born cricketer as coach and chief selector of the national team.

"Misbah had also been featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) therefore he has all the information of the players," he said.

Misbah was appointed as 'camp commandant' for the forthcoming 17-day conditioning camp for 20 Pakistan cricketers which will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from August 22 to September 7.

"The inclusion of Rahat Ali in the players called for the conditioning camp must have been recommended by Misbah," he said.

Wasim said he hopes regional coaches would have say in the selection committee to be formed, as to select the best possible players on merit.

