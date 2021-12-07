Mohammad Amir decides to quit Karachi Kings

(@FahadShabbir)

The former Test bowler is unhappy over his demotion from Platinum to the Diamond category.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) Former Test fast bowler Mohammad Amir decided to quit Karachi Kings, the sources said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Amir played five seasons for Karachi Kings and claimed 54 wickets in 59 matches at an economy of 7.38.

The sources revealed that his decision came after his demotion from Platinum to the Diamond category.

Sources revealed that the left-arm pacer is unhappy with the demotion from Platinum to the Diamond category.

“Release me as I want to be part of upcoming draft,” he was quoted by the sources as saying.

“I showed performance for the franchise in all these years but I was demoted,” they further quoted him.

He asked the franchise that they had not filed a review application in Pakistan cricket Board or did not ever make any effort to sort it out.

Other players including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez were also demoted for the upcoming season. Kamran Akmal had also uttered the same reservations over his demotion. He was demoted to the Gold category from Diamond. But Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are still silent and they did not utter a single word over their demotion.

The sources said that the franchise asked Amir to stay, and said that it was not their fault as it was the board and they had nothing to do with it.