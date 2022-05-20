UrduPoint.com

Montenegrin Basketball Team To Replace Russia At FIBA EuroBasket 2022 - FIBA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2022 | 11:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The national basketball team of Montenegro will replace Russia at the Eurobasket 2022 tournament, FIBA said on Friday.

"Russia is withdrawn from FIBA EuroBasket 2022. Montenegro, as the team with the best win-loss record (3-3) among those who didn't advance from the EuroBasket Qualifiers, will replace Russia in the tournament and will compete in Group A in Tbilisi," FIBA said in a statement.

FIBA added that Russia and Belarus will be withdrawn from European national team and club competitions.

