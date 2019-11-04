UrduPoint.com
Mr. Munir A. Pirzada, A Former Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Passed Away

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:41 AM

Mr. Munir A. Pirzada, a former Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), passed away

With profound grief, the Pakistan Tennis Federation conveys that Mr. Munir A. Pirzada, a former Secretary PTF, passed away on 2nd November 2019, at Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019 ) With profound grief, the Pakistan Tennis Federation conveys that Mr. Munir A. Pirzada, a former Secretary PTF, passed away on 2nd November 2019, at Karachi.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, the President, Pakistan Tennis Federation, PTF Council Members and the management committee, and the tennis fraternity at large offer their heart felt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Mr.

Pirzada. He was a tennis legend for Pakistan, and was the National Champion from 1956 to 1960. He also played Wimbeldon in 1956, besides other prestigious international events, such as the Davis Cup, with impressive results.

He played about 47 international matches and won 28. It is also a matter of great pride that Mr. Pirzada, under the stewardship of the then PTF President, Senator Waseem Sajjad, was instrumental in allotment of the plot for the PTF, on which proudly sits the Complex today.

Such legends never die, they just fade away, forever alive in memories. Even at this stage of his life, he used to maintain regular contact with the PTF for sharing his experiences and rendering advice. He will be sorely missed by all.

