UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muguruza Sets Up Barty Final As Grampians Trophy Cut Short

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 04:31 PM

Muguruza sets up Barty final as Grampians Trophy cut short

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza set up a Yarra Valley Classic final with world number one Ashleigh Barty Saturday as another Australian Open warm-up tournament was cut short due to lack of time

Melbourne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza set up a Yarra Valley Classic final with world number one Ashleigh Barty Saturday as another Australian Open warm-up tournament was cut short due to lack of time.

Muguruza, last year's Australian Open runner-up, smashed 20 winners and broke 21st-ranked Marketa Vondrousova's serve five times en route to a 6-1, 6-0 win in 53 minutes.

"I'm very happy to get through. It's good to play the top players and I'm expecting another tough battle against the world number one," said the Spaniard.

The Yarra Valley Classic is one of three women's tournaments -- along with three men's events -- at Melbourne Park this week as players, after emerging from quarantine, tune up for the Australian Open Grand Slam which starts on Monday.

But after Thursday's play was lost over the emergence of a coronavirus case, the schedule became too tight to complete the WTA Grampians Trophy, which will now stop after the semi-finals.

Greece's Maria Sakkari will play Estonia's Annett Kontaveit and world number 24 Jennifer Brady will face fellow American Ann Li in the truncated tournament's semis.

In the Yarra Valley Classic, Muguruza has shown the form that put her top of the rankings in 2017, dropping just 10 games in four matches so far including her quarter-final thrashing of America's Sofia Kenin -- her conqueror in last year's Australian Open final.

She will next play Barty, who reached the decider with a walkover after Serena Williams pulled out due to a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere Elise Mertens of Belgium will play Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in the final of the Gippsland Trophy after world number three Naomi Osaka withdrew with a shoulder injury.

Kanepi beat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6 to reach her first WTA final since 2013.

Related Topics

World Russia Melbourne Sofia Osaka Estonia Belgium Women 2017 Australian Open From Top Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CTD arrests terrorist planning terror attack in Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Indian State of Telangana Starts Vaccinating Polic ..

2 minutes ago

Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections: g ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh declare 223-8 against West Indies

2 minutes ago

Two Sumatran tigers escape Indonesian zoo, one sho ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.