Multan Sultans clinch victory over Peshawar Zalmi in HBL PSL 9 encounter

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) In a riveting clash in the ongoing HBL PSL 9, Multan Sultans emerged triumphant against Peshawar Zalmi, securing a commanding seven-wicket win in a match filled with standout performances and gripping moments.

With this victory, Multan Sultans secured their place in the final, further solidifying their dominance in the tournament.

The match showcased a masterclass from Babar Azam, who not only anchored the innings but also etched his name in the tournament's history by surpassing the 500-run mark in HBL PSL 9. Azam's achievement makes him only the second batter, alongside Rizwan, to achieve this milestone twice in the tournament's illustrious history.

Following Azam's exemplary performance, the spotlight shifted to Usama Mir, the star of the match. Usama's return to the bowling crease in the final over of his spell proved pivotal as he dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore, bolstering his wicket tally to 23 in HBL PSL 9.

With this feat, Usama not only solidified his position as a key bowler for Multan Sultans but also earned the prestigious Fazal Mahmood Cap in the tournament. Additionally, Usama's achievement of becoming the bowler with the joint second-most wickets in an HBL PSL season further underscores his prowess on the field, with only Hasan Ali ahead of him with 25 scalps.

The match witnessed a flurry of action as Rovman Powell's departure in the 18th over, courtesy of Chris Jordan's stellar bowling, added to the intensity. Drama ensued in the penultimate over as Abbas Afridi claimed the wicket of Aamir Jamal, only for Luke Wood to counter with aggressive batting, smashing Afridi for a six and a four on successive balls.

Despite the tense moments, Jordan's impressive final over, conceding a mere three runs, limited Peshawar Zalmi to a total of 146-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Luke Wood and Paul Walter's unbeaten partnership added 15 vital runs for the seventh wicket, offering some respite to Peshawar Zalmi.

In response, Multan Sultans chased down the target with conviction, with stellar performances from Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed guiding them to victory with 9 balls to spare. The comprehensive win further solidifies Multan Sultans' position as a contenders in the tournament.

With the clash between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi delivering a spectacle of cricketing excellence, fans can expect more exhilarating encounters as the HBL PSL 9 progresses.

The Player of the Match award rightfully went to Usama Mir for his outstanding all-round performance, epitomizing the spirit of cricketing brilliance in the HBL PSL 9.