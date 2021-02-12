UrduPoint.com
Murad Ali Mohmand Elected President Of KP Futsal Association

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Murad Ali Mohmand elected president of KP Futsal Association

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Director of Project 1000 Grounds, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murad Ali Mohmand has been elected as the President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association in a cabinet meeting chaired by Senior Vice President of Pakistan Futsal Federation Malik Adnan here on Friday.

Member Provincial Assembly from Dir Lower Hamayun Khan, international coordinator of the Games Asim Raza, Joint Secretary PFF Moeed Uddin, former President KP Futsal Association Abid Ali Khan, Senior Vice President Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Vice Presidents Azmat Ullah Khan and Waji Ullah Jan were present.

The meeting unanimously elected Murad Ali Khan as the president of KP Futsal Association. The house also requested Abid Ali Khan to have his services for the promotion of futsal in the province.

Murad Ali Khan thanked the house for reposing confidence in him and announced holding of the first ever Women Futsal Championship in March this year.

He said a request in this occasion would be made to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to grace the occasion as chief guest besides, extending all out support to the Association for smoothly conducting the Women National Championship.

The delegation included Asim Raza Coordinator, Moinuddin General Secretary Futsal Federation.

Murad Ali Mohmand welcomed the delegation to Peshawar. Wherever there is talent for futsal in the province, we will build the best and innovative futsal ground. At present, more than 90 grounds have been approved and work has started.

He said, Futsal grounds are our first target.

"We are working with sincerity," he added. He said, all sports facilities are our priorities and we are working honestly that would bring far-reaching results. He said that for the first time in the history of the province, the Women's National Futsal Championship will be held in which teams from all over the country have been invited to participate.

He said Directorate General Sports KP would play its full role to make the event a success. At the moment we are the Junior Asian Champions while our national futsal team has qualified for the World Cup in Argentina in which 16 teams participated but at the same time our team did not participate in the World Cup after arriving in Argentina, Malik Adnan said while giving detail about the performance of the Pakistan Futsal Federation.

He said, it is a great sport that makes their body strong and energetic and assured that the Pakistan Futsal Federation would take all out efforts for the promotion of Futsal in Pakistan. The world's famous footballers practice it through futsal. This sport is a nursery of football, Malik Adnan said.

Futsal has become a favorite sport of children and youth in more than two hundred countries of the world. He said that he is visiting Pakistan soon and a state-of-the-art sports complex is being constructed in Pakistan, which will have four floors. He said that this year Asian Futsal Championship would be held in Thailand, and the team of Pakistan would take part. Meanwhile, a sports university is also being set up with the cooperation of Turkey for which talks are underway, Malik Adnan said.

