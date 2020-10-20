UrduPoint.com
Nadal To Play Paris Masters Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Rafael Nadal announced on Tuesday that he will compete in the Paris Masters next month, despite previously saying he might not play again this season

The 34-year-old won a record-extending 13th French Open title earlier this month with a one-sided final victory over world number one Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

"It's indoor season time... this picture was earlier today practicing at @rnadalacademy," he posted on Twitter alongside a photo of him training.

"And yes... getting ready for #ParisBercy.

" The Paris Masters is scheduled to run from November 2-8.

Any health rules to be implemented for the event due to the coronavirus are yet to be announced.

After moving level with Roger Federer on a men's record 20 Grand Slam titles, Nadal said: "I don't know what I'm going to do after Roland Garros.

"I can't tell you if I'm going to play again or not in the next two months."Nadal has never won the Paris Masters in his career.

He pulled out before a scheduled semi-final against Denis Shapovalov at Bercy in 2019.

