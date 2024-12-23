Naqvi hails Men in Green on historic ODI series win against Proteas

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published December 23, 2024 | 06:13 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Pakistan Men's cricket team on historic white-wash of South Africa in the ODI series.

Pakistan has become the first team to achieve a 3-0 clean sweep against South Africa on their home soil in an ODI series comprising three or more ODIs. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the national team on their remarkable victory in the third ODI. “This outstanding achievement is a testament to exceptional teamwork and determination,” he said.

The Chairman also praised individual performances that contributed to the team’s success. "Saim Ayub once again showcased his class with a magnificent century that played a pivotal role in securing the win.

Similarly, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam demonstrated great batting skills, while Sufiyan Moqim’s excellent bowling performance won the hearts of the nation," he remarked.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi further commended the confidence and composure displayed by the players throughout the series. "The team played with passion and hard work, and this historic triumph will undoubtedly boost their morale as they prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy. We are confident that the team will continue to deliver such stellar performances in the upcoming tournaments."

The PCB acknowledges the collective efforts of the players, coaching staff, and management for this remarkable series victory, which has brought pride and joy to cricket fans across the country.

Pakistan Cricket Century Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC PCB South Africa Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan

