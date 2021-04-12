National Assembly body discusses sports matters

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was held on Monday which discussed various matters related to sports in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was held on Monday which discussed various matters related to sports in the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Member National Assembly Agha Hassan Baloch.

The ministry briefed the committee about progress in construction of Sports Complex in Bajour, which was announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the area.

The committee showed dissatisfaction on the progress and directed a detail briefing on it by the ministry and the concerned Deputy Commissioner in the next meeting.

The Committee recommended that an in-camera meeting which would be held for briefing by the Chairman Pakistan cricket Board to discuss audit report and performance of the board.

The committee also decided to hold a separate meeting on the issues related to Narowal Stadium. Issue of enhancing penalties on offences in Sports was also discussed and the committee directed the ministry to introduce a Bill in the National Assembly for necessary amendments in the Act.

The deteriorating conditions of sports facilities all over the country were pointed out in the meeting.

In this connection the committee directed the Director General, Sports Boards, to take on board concerned member assembly during his visit to all sports facilities and take drastic actions to improve the sports in the country.

The committee desired that the Sports Board might give due attention to improvement of all sports, rather than concentrating only on Cricket. The committee recommended that all provinces should restart sports period in schools, colleges and universities to improve the sports at grass-root level.The meeting was attended by MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Ms. Robina Jamil, Ms. Munawra Bibi Baloch, Mst. Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Nawab Sher, Ali Zahid, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Mr. Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Muhammad Anwar, Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto and the senior officers from the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Ministry of Law and Justice, Federal Land Commission, Pakistan Golf Federation and Pakistan Sports Board.