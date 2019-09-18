National cricket team training camp begins in Lahore

Training camp of Pakistan Cricket Team for upcoming ODI and T-20 series against Sri Lanka begin at the National Academy Lahore from Wednesday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Training camp of Pakistan Cricket Team for upcoming ODI and T-20 series against Sri Lanka begin at the National Academy Lahore from Wednesday (today).

The T20 series against Sri Lanka will start from 27th of this month, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Probables of training include, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed team management for the Sri Lanka and Australia series.