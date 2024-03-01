Open Menu

National Kabaddi C'ship Matches Postponed Due To Rain

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

National Kabaddi C'ship matches postponed due to rain

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation on Friday postponed the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship matches due to heavy rain in the Federal Capital.

According to Secretary General of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Muhammad Sarwar Rana, the matches would now be played from March 5 to 8 at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

He said that two matches would be played on March 5. In the first match, Pakistan Air Force would compete against Higher education Commission while in the second, Wapda would face Pakistan Army.

The league matches would be played on March 6 and 7, and the final and third place matches on March 8.

