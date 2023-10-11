The 67th National Senior Hockey Championship will be held in Rawalpindi from October 12 to 23 in collaboration with the Army Welfare Foundation

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The 67th National Senior Hockey Championship will be held in Rawalpindi from October 12 to 23 in collaboration with the Army Welfare Foundation.

Provincial and departmental teams would participate in the championship, according to a press release.

Umpires and technical officials have been appointed to conduct the premier event in light of FIH rules and regulations.

The event would be played at Lt Gen Ashfaq Nadeem Astroturf Hockey Ground Ayub Park Rawalpindi.