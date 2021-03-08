National Women’s Football Championship due to start tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

The Reports say that four foreign women football teams have also reached Pakistan to play NWFC in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) National Women’s Football Championship is all set to start by tomorrow in Karachi.

Total 20 teams from different parts of the country are taking part in the first edition of National Women’s Football championship. The championship will conclude on April 3.

Four foreign teams have also arrived in Pakistan to play football in Karachi.

According to the details, teams will be divided into four groups of five and 59 matches will be plaed. For the first time in the history of the competition, a Development Stage will be held parallel to the knockout stages, which will see teams dropping out from the Group Stage take on each other in a small knockout competition.

A conventional Knockout match would be played by to two teams and the winner will be declared as the NWFC champion.

PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik said: “The National Women’s Football Championship is set to kick off and I’m extremely delighted. Pakistan Football Federation’s Primary aim is to provide development opportunities to players, the the important part of the football eco system.

Groups – National Women’s Football Championship

Group A: Wapda, Gilgit WFC, Hazara Girls FA, Hazara Quetta FA, Model Town WFC

Group B: Karachi United, Karachi WFC, Masha United FC, HEC, Sialkot City WFC

Group C: Pakistan Army, JAFA Soccer academy, Riaz Kamil FC, Young Rising stars Layyah

Group D: Diya WFC, Mohsen Gilani WFC, MUK FC, Nawanshehr United FA, Highlanders FC