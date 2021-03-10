Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pink,strong Gilgit-Baltistan,super-fit Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green have qualified for the semi-finals of the National Women's Futsal Championship being played here at the indoor hall of the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pink,strong Gilgit-Baltistan,super-fit Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green have qualified for the semi-finals of the National Women's Futsal Championship being played here at the indoor hall of the Pakistan sports board Coaching Center here on Wednesday.

Director Youth Affairs Saleem Jan Marwat was the chief guest on the occasion alongwith Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Development Saleem Raza, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Chairman Provincial Futsal Association Wajih Al Hassan,Secretary Muhammad Moin,representative of the World Futsal Federation Adnan Malik and other important personalities were present.

Before the start of the quarter-finals, the team of Gilgit-Baltistan performed brilliantly, beating all the other teams in its group and took the first position while the performance of the team of Islamabad was also par excellent having services of national and international players.

In the last group matches, Gilgit-Baltistan defeated Balochistan by 5-0 in a thrilling match.Balochistan girls tried their hard including goal-keeper Zohra, Mohadisa, Nasreen, Saeeda, Suria Khan played well and special Zohra played well by saving many open goals.

The star-studded Gilgit-Baltistan won all four matches by defeating Punjab,Railways, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green by taking top position in the group. The players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pink also recorded outstanding performance by winning matches against Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and played a 1-1 draw against Pakistan Police.

In the other group matches Punjab recorded victory against Railways by 2-1 in a thrilling match wherein Railways took the lead in the very outset of the match through Irum but later on Punjab front liner Bushra and Aman scored one goal each in the second session to steer their team to victory in the pool league matches.

In the league, round match Islamabad also took berth into the semi-final when defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green by 5-1 in a thrilling match. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the lead in the first match through Kashmala but later on Islamabad who have the services of national and international players staged a strong comeback and marched into victory by scoring five goals, two in the first session and three in the second session. In the last group match Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green defeated Sindh by 1-0 in a hotly contested encounter.

In the last match of the group Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green upset The Success Club Islamabad by 2-1 and moved to the semi-finals. Surprisingly,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pink have already qualified for the semi-finals.The match started on fast tempo and the Success took the lead through Tahira Iqbal on the field attempt. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saira and Afshan scored one goal each to make the tally 2-1.

Now Khyber Pink would face Islamabad in the first semi-final and Gilgit-Baltistan would face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green team in the second semi-final.