National Women’s T20 Tournament: Lahore, Quetta, Multan register wins

Lahore, Quetta and Multan registered wins in the fifth round of matches of the National Women’s T20 Tournament, which saw action unfold at three venues across Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Lahore, Quetta and Multan registered wins in the fifth round of matches of the National Women’s T20 Tournament, which saw action unfold at three venues across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, aided by Bismah Maroof’s undefeated half-century, Lahore won a close encounter against Karachi as the former secured the game by just nine runs. At Ayub Park Ground, Tuba Hassan’s all-round efforts allowed Quetta a comfortable win against Peshawar.

In Islamabad, Multan inflicted a seven-wicket defeat over Rawalpindi, on the back of a four-wicket haul by Noor-ul-Iman and an unbeaten half-century by Gull Feroza.

Karachi v Lahore at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

In the match that was live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel, Fatima Sana won the toss and invited Lahore to bat first. Karachi's captain provided an early breakthrough by dismissing opening batter Sadaf Shamas for just a run.

Syeda Aroob Shah cut short the 48-run second-wicket partnership between Sidra Amin and Bismah Maroof as the former fell for a 35-ball 41 that included an impressive tally of seven boundaries.

In the next over, captain Nida Dar was caught and bowled by Maham Manzoor after scoring 12 off 7 with the help of a four and a six. Iram Javed was trapped leg-before for a duck by Aroob to bring Lahore to 89-4 in 13 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz (13, 12b, 2x4s) was the next batter to fall, courtesy of off-spinner Rameen Shamim.

Bismah (54 not out, 47b, 6x4s), with an unbeaten half-century, was the highest scorer for Lahore and was adjudged player of the match as well. Ayesha Zafar (17 not out, 10b, 1x4, 1x6) was the other contributor with the bat as the side ended up with 149-5 in 20 overs.

Aroob got two wickets, while Fatima, Maham and Rameen returned with one each.

Karachi had a stuttering start to the chase with both the openers dismissed inside the powerplay. Javeria Khan fell to Fatima Khan for just two runs and Muneeba Ali (6, 6b, 1x4) was caught off Nida’s bowling.

Omaima Sohail and Yusra Amir built a 32-run third-wicket partnership to bring a semblance of stability to the chase. Iram ran out Yusra (16, 16b, 1x4, 1x6) to bring the Karachi skipper on the crease.

Fatima and Omaima stitched a 55-run fourth-wicket stand to bring momentum to the innings. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu brought an end to this partnership by rattling Fatima’s stumps, who walked back after 28 off 22, with the help of five fours.

Shortly after, Aroob (6, 4b, 1x4) was caught by Iram off Noreen Yaqoob and Ghulam Fatima trapped Omaima (46, 43b, 6x4s, 1x6) leg-before wicket.

Najiha Alvi (19 not out, 13b, 1x4, 1x6) and Huraina Sajjad (10 not out, 11b, 1x4) chipped in with some crucial runs to take Karachi close, however, the side could only manage 140-6 in 20 overs, losing by nine runs.

Fatima Khan, Nida, Nashra, Noreen and Ghulam Fatima all got a batter out each.

Quetta v Peshawar at Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi:

After being put in to bat first, Quetta posted 165-4 in the first innings. Fareeha Mehmood and Dua Majid gave their side a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Tehzeeb Shah got the first wicket for Peshawar on the first ball of the 11th over as Fareeha was pinned leg-before for a run-a-ball 41 that showcased six boundaries.

Seema Gul rattled Jannat Rashid’s stumps, who walked back for just five runs off eight deliveries. Dua was stumped off captain Aleena Shah’s bowling after a commendable half-century (56, 41, 8x4s).

Tuba Hassan, the fourth batter in, continued her remarkable form with the bat as she impressed with a 20-ball 46 on the back of seven boundaries until she got out on the last delivery of the innings. Khadija Chishti hit an undefeated run-a-ball 11, including one four.

Seema, Tehzeeb, Aleena and Momina Riasat each accounted for one wicket.

Left-arm spinner Saima Malik landed an early blow as she got Aleena out for 12 off 20, including two fours. The next batter in, Tehzeeb (1, 12b), fell victim to Tuba as Peshawar were reduced to 46-2 after 10 overs.

Momina (33, 31b, 5x4s) also fell to Tuba while Ayesha Asim got both Raahima Syed (4, 12b, 1x4) and Salwa Raheem (7, 16b, 1x4) out as trouble deepened for Peshawar.

Both Nayab Ishaq (9, 17b, 1x4) and Shabnam Hayat (5, 12b) were dismissed by Saima as Peshawar was restricted to 100-7 in 20 overs.

Saima grabbed three wickets, while Tuba and Ayesha accounted for two each as Quetta won by 65 runs.

Rawalpindi v Multan at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad:

Multan opted to field first after winning the toss against Rawalpindi. Two run-outs in the fourth over put Rawalpindi on the backfoot as Farzana Farooq and Fajar Naved both walked back cheaply.

Opening batter Aima Saleem hit 27 off 26, including four boundaries, before she was caught by Tasmia Rubab on Ayesha Bilal’s bowling. In the subsequent over, Natalia Parvaiz (4, 16b) fell victim to Asma Shareef to bring Rawalpindi down to 40-4.

Captain Aliya Riaz produced a run-a-ball 18 with three boundaries and Arijah Haseeb scored 13 from 16 including one four before both fell to Noor-ul-Iman in the same over. In her subsequent over, Noor-ul-Iman got Kainat Gulalai and Lubna Behram out cheaply as well.

The seventh batter in, Humna Bilal, contributed 26 from 20 on the back of four boundaries, until her knock was cut short courtesy of a run out by Ayesha in the last over of the innings. In the same over, Ayesha dismissed Fatima Shah as Rawalpindi’s innings ended with 110 runs on the board in 19.4 overs.

Noor was the pick of the bowlers for Multan, registering the first four-fer of the tournament. Ayesha supported her with two wickets while Asma got one batter out.

In return, Tania Saeed ran out opening batter Samina Aftab (8, 13b, 1x4) in the fourth over. Gull Feroza and Gull Rukh stitched a 51-run second-wicket partnership to counter the earlier setback.

Gull Rukh (28, 33b, 3x4s) was caught behind on Fajar Naveed’s bowling to bring an end to the partnership. Wajeeha Muneer (5, 7b), the next batter in, was stumped off Tania’s bowling.

Saiqa Riaz added an unbeaten nine off nine, with one boundary. Gull Feroza, who scored an unbeaten half-century (61, 55b, 7x4s), hit winning runs on the third delivery of the last over of innings as Multan completed the target with seven wickets in the bag.

Noor-ul-Iman and Gull Feroza were jointly awarded players of the match.

All six teams will feature in sixth round of matches on 23rd January. The first ball will be bowled at 11 am.

Scores in brief;

Lahore beat Karachi by nine runs at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium:

Lahore 149-5, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 54 not out, Sidra Amin 41, Ayesha Zafar 17 not out; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-22)

Karachi 140-6, 20 overs (Omaima Sohail 46, Fatima Sana 28, Najiha Alvi 19 not out; Fatima Khan 1-19, Nida Dar 1-20, Nashra Sandhu 1-27, Noreen Yaqoob 1-27, Ghulam Fatima 1-29)

Player of the match – Bismah Maroof (Lahore)

Quetta beat Peshawar by 65 runs at Ayub Park Ground:

Quetta 165-4, 20 overs (Dua Majid 56, Tuba Hassan 46, Fareeha Mehmood 41; Aleena Shah 1-13, Seema Gul 1-19, Momina Riasat 1-30, Tehzeeb Shah 1-35)

Peshawar 100-7, 20 overs (Momina Riasat 33, Aleena Shah 12; Saima Malik 3-9, Tuba Hassan 2-17, Ayesha Asim 2-19)

Player of the match – Tuba Hassan (Quetta)

Multan beat Rawalpindi by seven wickets at Diamond Club Ground:

Rawalpindi 110 all out, 19.4 overs (Aima Saleem 27, Hamna Bilal 26, Aliya Riaz 18; Noor-ul-Iman 4-15, Ayesha Bilal 2-17)

Multan 114-3, 19.3 overs (Gull Feroza 61 not out, Gull Rukh 28; Tania Saeed 1-13, Fajar Naved 1-22)

Player of the match – Noor-ul-Iman and Gull Feroza (Multan)