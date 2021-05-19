UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Women's Throwball C'ship Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:32 PM

National Women's Throwball C'ship postponed

Pakistan Throwball Federation has postponed the National Women's Throwball Championship which was scheduled to be held in Faisalabad from May 27 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Throwball Federation has postponed the National Women's Throwball Championship which was scheduled to be held in Faisalabad from May 27 to 30.

"The championship was postponed due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country," Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arain told APP.

He said the new date of the championship would be announced later keeping in view the situation of the coronavirus in the country.

"Teams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and teams from different departments will participate in the championship," he said.

Arain said all participating teams have been informed in this regard. "National Women's Throwball Championship has been postponed twice due to third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL-6: Teams’ scheduled departure to UAE delayed

5 minutes ago

The Gaming King TECNO Spark 7 Pro now available in ..

7 minutes ago

China's Yunnan sees robust foreign trade growth in ..

34 seconds ago

IGP inaugurates online registration for tenants

23 minutes ago

Power sector capacity payments to become a crisis ..

24 minutes ago

1154 development schemes to be completed in Bahawa ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.