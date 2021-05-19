Pakistan Throwball Federation has postponed the National Women's Throwball Championship which was scheduled to be held in Faisalabad from May 27 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Throwball Federation has postponed the National Women's Throwball Championship which was scheduled to be held in Faisalabad from May 27 to 30.

"The championship was postponed due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country," Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arain told APP.

He said the new date of the championship would be announced later keeping in view the situation of the coronavirus in the country.

"Teams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and teams from different departments will participate in the championship," he said.

Arain said all participating teams have been informed in this regard. "National Women's Throwball Championship has been postponed twice due to third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country," he said.

/395