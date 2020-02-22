UrduPoint.com
NBA: Toronto 118, Phoenix 101 Utah Results And Standings On Friday

NBA: Toronto 118, Phoenix 101 Utah Results and standings on Friday

Toronto 118, Phoenix 101 Utah Results and standings on Friday: LA Lakers 117, Memphis 105 Portland 115, New Orleans 128 New York 98, Indiana 106 104

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Toronto 118, Phoenix 101 Utah results and standings on Friday: LA Lakers 117, Memphis 105 Portland 115, New Orleans 128 New York 98, Indiana 106 104, San Antonio 113 Minnesota 117, Boston 127 Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101 Orlando 106, Dallas 122 Washington 108, Cleveland 113 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 47 8 0.855 --- Toronto 41 15 0.732 6 1/2 Boston 39 16 0.709 8 Miami 35 20 0.636 12 Philadelphia 35 21 0.625 12 1/2 Indiana 33 23 0.589 14 1/2 Brooklyn 25 29 0.463 21 1/2 Orlando 24 32 0.429 23 1/2 Washington 20 34 0.

370 26 1/2 Charlotte 19 36 0.345 28 Chicago 19 37 0.339 28 1/2 Detroit 19 39 0.328 29 1/2 New York 17 39 0.304 30 1/2 Atlanta 16 41 0.281 32 Cleveland 15 40 0.273 32 Western Conference LA Lakers 42 12 0.778 --- Denver 38 18 0.679 5 LA Clippers 37 18 0.673 5 1/2 Utah 36 19 0.655 6 1/2 Houston 35 20 0.636 7 1/2 Dallas 34 22 0.607 9 Oklahoma City 34 22 0.607 9 Memphis 28 28 0.500 15 Portland 25 32 0.439 18 1/2 San Antonio 24 31 0.436 18 1/2 New Orleans 24 32 0.429 19 Sacramento 22 33 0.400 20 1/2 Phoenix 22 34 0.393 21Minnesota 16 38 0.296 26Golden State 12 44 0.214 31

