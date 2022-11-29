UrduPoint.com

Netherlands V Qatar World Cup Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Netherlands v Qatar World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Tuesday

Al Khor, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Tuesday (1500 GMT kick-off): Netherlands (3-4-1-2) Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay Coach: Louis van Gaal (NED) Qatar (5-3-2) Meshaal Barsham; Ismail Mohamad, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Hassan Al Haydos (capt), Assim Madibo, Hatem Abdulaziz; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif Coach: Felix Sanchez (ESP) Referee: Bakary Gassama (GAM)

