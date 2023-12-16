Open Menu

New Zealand Tour: Selection Committee Deliberates Rest Option For Babar Azam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2023 | 06:42 PM

The sources say that Shadab Khan’s inclusion in the squad is in doubts because of his consistent underperformance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) The selection committee has initiated deliberations on affording some reprieve to former captain Babar Azam for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

The selection committee expressed a desire to ease Babar Azam's workload during the T20 series against New Zealand.

According to the sources, Team Director Mohammad Hafeez put forth a recommendation to include Babar Azam in the squad for the New Zealand tour.

Furthermore, owing to subpar performance, there is a possibility of Shadab Khan facing exclusion from the squad.

Meanwhile, in the spin attack, Ibrar Ahmed has been included along with Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz.

Besides it, due to consistent underperformance, Shadab Khan may be dropped from the squad, paving the way for Ibrar Ahmed's inclusion alongside spinners Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz.

Initially, there was consideration to provide Mohammad Rizwan with a break and include Azam Khan. However, based on the recommendation of National Team Director Mohammad Hafeez, it has been decided to include both wicketkeepers in the series.

