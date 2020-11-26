UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Tour: Six Players Of Pakistani Squad Test Positive For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:34 AM

New Zealand tour: Six players of Pakistani squad test positive for Covid-19

Upon arrival in New Zealand, all members of team underwent coronavirus testing out of which six members tested positive for Covid-19.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Six members of Pakistan’s squad tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand, the reports said on Thursday.

The squad of Pakistan cricket team was presently quarantining in Christchurch for upcoming series against New Zealand.

They all were isolated themselves.

(More to Come)

