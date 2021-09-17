‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja reacts after Kiwish cancelled Pakistan tour

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB Chairman has lashed out at the New Zealand Cricket Board, calling the developments as “crazy day”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said that New Zealand would hear Pakistan at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Kiwis unilaterally cancelled their tour citing a “security alert”.

Taking to Twitter, PCB Chairman Raja termed the quick decision of New Zealand as “crazy day”, and felt sorry for the fans and the players.

It was the first tour since Raja took over the board’s reigns.

He wrote, “Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!!,”.

He lashed out at New Zealand Board and said, “Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC,”.

In a statement, the PCB had said, “Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,”.

The board had also said that it had made foolproof security arrangements with the government for all visiting teams.

PCB said, “We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,”.

It also pointed out that the "security officials who travelled with the New Zealand team were satisfied with the security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here,”. It also said, “PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal,”.