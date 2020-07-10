Next Season of German Football to Kick Off in September - DFB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The 2020/21 season of German football's top flight, Bundesliga, is set to start on September 18, the German Football Union (DFB) said Friday.

At the same time, the first round of Germany's domestic cup competition, DFB Pokal, will take place on September 11-14, the organizing body announced.

Both competitions usually kick off in late August but were scheduled later due to the suspension of matches of the previous season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Superpokal, match pitting Bundesliga champions versus Pokal winners, which serves as the season's curtain-raiser, will not be held since Bayern Munich won both titles in the 2019/20 season.