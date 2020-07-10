UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Season Of German Football To Kick Off In September - DFB

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Next Season of German Football to Kick Off in September - DFB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The 2020/21 season of German football's top flight, Bundesliga, is set to start on September 18, the German Football Union (DFB) said Friday.

At the same time, the first round of Germany's domestic cup competition, DFB Pokal, will take place on September 11-14, the organizing body announced.

Both competitions usually kick off in late August but were scheduled later due to the suspension of matches of the previous season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Superpokal, match pitting Bundesliga champions versus Pokal winners, which serves as the season's curtain-raiser, will not be held since Bayern Munich won both titles in the 2019/20 season.

Related Topics

Football German Germany Same Cuban Peso August September Top Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

15 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

15 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

15 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

15 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.