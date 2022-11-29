UrduPoint.com

'Neymar Haters': Brazil Political Divide Spills Over To World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2022 | 10:50 AM

'Neymar haters': Brazil political divide spills over to World Cup

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Normally, it would be horrible news to football fans anywhere that their team's star player was injured.

But even as they endured an anguished wait for a Neymar-less Brazil to score in their 1-0 win over Switzerland Monday, some Brazilians found it hard to miss the injured superstar, who has promised to dedicate his first World Cup goal to far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Watching the match in a packed bar in central Rio de Janeiro, where fans decked out in yellow and green waited nervously for what turned out to be the lone goal -- scored in the 83rd minute, by Casemiro -- 23-year-old law student Henrique Melo explained his dilemma.

As a football fan, he desperately wanted Neymar back from the ankle injury that sidelined him late in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia Thursday, in which the Paris Saint-Germain star sparkled despite failing to find the goal.

"The team are missing him," Melo said, proudly sporting the football-mad nation's jersey.

At the same time, the fact that the world's most expensive footballer has yet to score in the tournament "is the best result Brazil's had in the World Cup," he joked.

"We would have had all these Bolsonaro supporters celebrating," Melo, a proud supporter of leftist president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, told AFP.

"As a player, Neymar's incredible -- he's an artist. As a person, he leaves a lot to be desired. Not just his political opinions, but who he is. Instead of just enjoying his bling lifestyle, he could be investing in education, social projects, setting an example for kids... He could be the man." On Rio's iconic Copacabana beach, where a huge crowd watched the match on a giant screen, 29-year-old vendor Tainara Santana was feeling the same quandary.

"I like football, so I want (Neymar) to play because he's good. But I can't say I'm sad he hasn't scored. It's great to see Neymar fail," she laughed.

With his lean good looks and huge social media following, Neymar is one of the biggest Names in sports.

But his footballing magic has been tarnished at times.

On the pitch, critics accuse the 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star of diving and of failing to live up to the hype when it counts. Off the pitch, he has faced accusations of excessive partying, tax fraud and spoiled behavior.

"He's a jerk," Santana said.

"Not just for his politics, but because of his machismo, his ego, his total lack of humility." Brazil's campaign for a record-extending sixth World Cup comes on the heels of its divisive elections last month.

Neymar endorsed Bolsonaro against Lula -- and became the target of an army of "Neymar haters" online.

At the weekend, "F*** Neymar" became one of the top trending topics in Brazil on Twitter.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo rushed to Neymar's defense Sunday.

"You're f***ing Neymar! Giant!" the two-time World Cup winner wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"That's why you have to deal with so much envy and evil, to the point of people celebrating your injury. How low have we sunk?" he said, urging Neymar to "use that hate as fuel." Teammates Casemiro and Raphinha also stuck up for Neymar, saying he didn't deserve the shade he was getting on social media.

Brazil have struggled in the past without Neymar -- notably enduring the shame of their 7-1 elimination by Germany on home soil in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals after their talisman suffered a back injury.

In Copacabana, Lula supporter Charleo Luis just wanted to keep politics and football separate.

Neymar haters "are idiots who know nothing about football," said the 24-year-old street vendor.

"Who cares if he supports Bolsonaro? He's a great player. I'm a huge fan, I love him. I'm rooting for him to recover."The World Cup, he added, "is a time for us to cheer like one big family."

Related Topics

Football Injured World Army Sports Education Social Media Twitter Student Germany Rio De Janeiro Man Same Melo Brazil Serbia Switzerland Sunday Family All From Best Top PSG Instagram Love Sad

Recent Stories

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

10 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

10 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.