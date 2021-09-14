NFL: Results And Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:30 AM
Washington, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :results on Monday in the National Football League: Baltimore 33 Las Vegas 27 (OT) Sunday Philadelphia 32 Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 23 Buffalo 16 Arizona 38 Tennessee 13 NY Jets 14 Carolina 19 Seattle 28 Indianapolis 16 LA Chargers 20 Washington 20 San Francisco 41 Detroit 33 Jacksonville 21 Houston 37 Minnesota 24 Cincinnati 27 (OT) Cleveland 29 Kansas City 33 Miami 17 New England 16 Green Bay 3 New Orleans 38 Denver 27 NY Giants 13 Chicago 14 LA Rams 34 Played Thursday Dallas 29 Tampa Bay 31 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17 NY Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 AFC North Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.
000 33 27 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33 AFC South Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 16 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 AFC West Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 LA Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 27 33 National Football Conference NFC East Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20 NY Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 NFC North Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 NFC South New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32 NFC West San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16LA Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14.