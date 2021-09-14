UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results And Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

NFL: Results and table

Washington, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :results on Monday in the National Football League: Baltimore 33 Las Vegas 27 (OT) Sunday Philadelphia 32 Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 23 Buffalo 16 Arizona 38 Tennessee 13 NY Jets 14 Carolina 19 Seattle 28 Indianapolis 16 LA Chargers 20 Washington 20 San Francisco 41 Detroit 33 Jacksonville 21 Houston 37 Minnesota 24 Cincinnati 27 (OT) Cleveland 29 Kansas City 33 Miami 17 New England 16 Green Bay 3 New Orleans 38 Denver 27 NY Giants 13 Chicago 14 LA Rams 34 Played Thursday Dallas 29 Tampa Bay 31 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17 NY Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 AFC North Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.

000 33 27 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33 AFC South Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 16 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 AFC West Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 LA Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 27 33 National Football Conference NFC East Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20 NY Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 NFC North Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 NFC South New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32 NFC West San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16LA Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14.

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Ch ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 60 t ..

10 hours ago
 Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

10 hours ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

10 hours ago
 Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to ..

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.