NFL Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses, Face Paint

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Washington, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The NFL's Washington Football Team, which dropped the controversial nickname "Redskins" last year, said Wednesday it will ban spectators from wearing Native American ceremonial headdresses or face paint at home games.

After pressure from sponsors and a greater US social concern over racial issues, the team dropped its long-time name for a generic one with plans to adopt a permanent new name in 2022.

No fans were allowed into Washington home games last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium," the club announced.

Washington's first home pre-season game will be August 20 against Cincinnati and the team's regular season opener will be at home on September 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Whatever new name is chosen, it will not relate to Native Americans.

"We've made significant changes in our organization and our culture, and our new name must reflect these changes," team president Jason Wright said last month.

"To that end, we will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery."

