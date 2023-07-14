Nine matches decided in 4th Gatorade tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :In the fourth Gatorade Trophy 3x3 under-21 basketball tournament being held under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, as many as 9 matches were decided on the first day at Arambagh basketball court.

The tournament is being played on League basis, according to a communique issued here Friday.

In the first match, Arambagh Club defeated Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school Red by 9-5, in the second match, CCG defeated Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Red by 8-0, in the third match, Arambagh Club defeated CCG Club by 9-7, in the fourth match, Jump Shoot Club defeated Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School Green 5-4, in the fifth match Iqra Club Blue beat CCG Club 8-5, in the sixth match Trot Club beat Quaid-e-Azam School Green 7-5, in the seventh match Iqra Blues beat Quaid-e-Azam School Red 6-2, In the eighth match, Jump Shoot Club defeated Focus Trot Club by 7-3 and in the ninth match, Aram Bagh Club defeated Iqra Blue by 15-6.

In these matches, Ali Asad, Ahmed Ali, Ayan Ali, Ali Malik, Manan , Hur Muhammad, Zain Khan, Aun Zaidi, Nabil Ahmed, Daniyal Khan Marwat, Hasnain Khan, Rao Abdul and Shehryar showed excellent game,Amir Sharif, Zahid Malik and Rajkumar Lakhwani refereed while Naeem Ahmed, Zulfiqar Abbas and Usman Khan performed the duties of technical officials, KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Yaqub International Shariful Hasan and others were present during the matches.