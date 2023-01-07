Norwegian Skier Klaebo Breaks Record for Number of Consecutive Wins on One Tour de Ski

Norwegian skier Johannes Klaebo has broken record of Russians Sergey Ustiugov and Alexander Bolshunov for number of consecutive victories on one Tour de Ski event of the World Cup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Norwegian skier Johannes Klaebo has broken record of Russians Sergey Ustiugov and Alexander Bolshunov for number of consecutive victories on one Tour de Ski event of the World Cup.

On Saturday, the Norwegian won the Classic Style 15 km (9.3 miles) Mass Start in Fiemme Valley (Italy).

Klaebo has won the sixth race in a row during a single Tour de Ski event. Russians Ustiugov, Bolshunov and Norwegian female skier Marit Bjorgen had only five consecutive victories during one event.

This has become the 17th Tour de Ski victory in Klaebo's career.

Johannes Klaebo is a five-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion. He also earned one silver and one bronze medals at Winter Olympics.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from the final races of the last season due to the conflict in Ukraine. In October, FIS extended the suspension for the 2022/23 season. Russian skiers compete at stages of the national cup.