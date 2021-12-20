UrduPoint.com

NZ To Host 2023 Men's World Team Squash C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:13 PM

NZ to host 2023 Men's World Team Squash C'ships

New Zealand has been awarded the 2023 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championships, marking a return of the elite team tournament to the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand has been awarded the 2023 WSF Men's World Team Squash Championships, marking a return of the elite team tournament to the country.

The biennial tournament, which sees four-man squads from top squash-playing nations around the world battle it out in best-of-three-match clashes, is set to be played in an exhibition centre on the North Island city of Tauranga and is provisionally scheduled for late 2023, said a press release issued here.

News of Tauranga's winning bid would no doubt come as a relief to squash lovers in New Zealand - which has not hosted the men's event since 1983 - after COVID-19 restrictions forced Tauranga to relinquish the 2021 edition.

"It's great to have the 2023 WSF Men's World Team Championship secured for New Zealand. It has been a strange couple of years for all events and Chair of the Organising Committee Wayne Werder and the team in Tauranga should be commended for their hard work to gain the hosting rights for this prestigious event which will feature all of the top ranked men's PSA players," said Squash New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Dowson.

New Zealand's World No.2 Paul Coll said, "Having the World Teams in New Zealand is huge for the sport.

For me to personally play in New Zealand is rare, so having a tournament of this calibre is massive and means a lot to me to play in front of friends, sponsors and family.

"I haven't lost at a World Teams event at the last two events and I want to keep that record and take the New Zealand team as high as possible with plenty of hometown support." Werder said, "It's great to have the recognition from the WSF to host the 2023 WSF Men's Team Championship in Tauranga, particularly after not being able to host in 2021." Defending champions Egypt would likely go into the tournament as strong favourites, alongside five-time winners England and two-time runners up France.

The Kiwi team would be looking to build on a strong showing in 2019, where a team of Paul Coll, Campbell Grayson, Evan Williams and Lwamba Chileshe finished fifth.

WSF CEO William Louis Marie said, "My congratulations to New Zealand and Tauranga, who will no doubt host an incredible tournament. New Zealand boasts great facilities, warm hospitality, strong public support, and a real squash pedigree and I am sure that every player will be eagerly awaiting the squad list."

Related Topics

Squash World Egypt France Tauranga 2019 Family Event All From Top Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreig ..

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreign currency

6 minutes ago
 Overloaded sugarcane tractor trolleys sans reflect ..

Overloaded sugarcane tractor trolleys sans reflectors impounded

2 minutes ago
 Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes vi ..

Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes victory

2 minutes ago
 Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

24 minutes ago
 Philippine delegation holds series of strategic me ..

Philippine delegation holds series of strategic meetings with UAE to boost trade ..

26 minutes ago
 More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian fl ..

More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian floods

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.