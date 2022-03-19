UrduPoint.com

Odermatt Continues Giant Slalom Domination In Finale

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Odermatt continues giant slalom domination in finale

Marco Odermatt ended his dominant giant slalom season as he began it with a victory on Saturday

Mribel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Marco Odermatt ended his dominant giant slalom season as he began it with a victory on Saturday.

Odermatt, who won the opening giant slalom in Soelden in October, claimed his fifth victory in eight World Cup giant slaloms this winter. He finished on the podium in the other three. He also won the Olympic gold.

After his last run of the winter, Odermatt bowed to the noisy crowd.

"I started my season with a victory , I end it with a victory, it's just perfect," he said.

Odermatt finished 0.49sec ahead of the Norwegian Lucas Braathen and 0.63sec ahead of the Swiss Loic Meillard.

He was presented with the small globe for discipline champion after the race.

"To win the last race again, have those emotions after the finish line and now holding this globe is unbelievable," said Odermatt who also won the last two races of last season.

Odermatt, who has also won in the super-G and downhill this season, leads his closest rival, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by a crushing 467 points in the overall standings with only once race left.

Odermatt will collect his first large globe as overall champion after watching the season-ending slalom, the one discipline he does not compete in.

His margin in the standings drew comparisons to Austrian great Marcel Hirscher, who won eight overall titles in a 12-year career before retiring aged 29 in 2019.

"What he did was remarkable. I'm just starting," said the 24-year-old Odermatt.

Odermatt set the best time in the first run and was solid on the second run in the sun-drenched Savoyard resort, which will host the World Championships next year with Courchevel.

Related Topics

World October 2019 Gold Olympics Best Race Marcel Hirscher

Recent Stories

LB polls to be held on time in AJK: Spokesperson

LB polls to be held on time in AJK: Spokesperson

11 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Nationalists Plan Terrorist Attack on We ..

Ukrainian Nationalists Plan Terrorist Attack on Western Diplomats in Lviv - Mini ..

11 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

11 minutes ago
 Declining current account deficit shows country's ..

Declining current account deficit shows country's economic success: Dr Moeed

11 minutes ago
 Italian Activists Rally Against Weapons Supplies t ..

Italian Activists Rally Against Weapons Supplies to Ukraine in Rome, Pisa

16 minutes ago
 5th SLF continues

5th SLF continues

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>