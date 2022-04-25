Olympian Anwar Ahmed Khan's team wins championship in 1st five-a-side Ramadan night Hockey league

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Olympian Anwar Ahmed Khan's team wins championship in 1st five-a-side Ramadan night Hockey league.

Olympian Akhtar Hussain's team came second while Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan's team came third, according to a spokesman.

Cups, trophies, certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the players.

Siddique Mehdi, Bilal bin Rashid on excellent performance Amsal, Sameer and Affan were given awards.

In the final, the team of Olympian Anwar Ahmad Khan defeated the team of Olympian Akhtar Hussain by 1 goal in 0 match on penalty storke.

The final was tied at zero and the decision was made on penalty storck Ryanuddin Qureshi scored for the winning team.

Kamran Athar and Kamran Raees officiated while Abdul Wahid, Fahad and Hamza Hashmi were technical officials.

Olympian Akhtar Hussain's team could not score any goal.

The special guest of the final was Mr. Waseem Qureshi, Member Provincial Assembly, Patron in chief Al-Saghir North Karachi Hockey academy.