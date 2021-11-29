UrduPoint.com

Openers Put Pakistan In Sight Of Victory In Bangladesh

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:18 PM

Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangladesh

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique each hit an unbeaten fifty to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique each hit an unbeaten fifty to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Set a target of 202, the visitors reached 109-0 at stumps and need only 93 runs on the final day on Tuesday.

Ali was batting on 56 at the end of the day's play, adding to his first-innings score of 133, while debutant Shafique was unbeaten on 53.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi earlier claimed 5-32 to help Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 157 runs in their second innings despite wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das making a fighting fifty.

Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton, who struck a hundred in the first innings, hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.

Afridi trapped Liton leg-before and then had Abu Jayed out for a duck to complete his fourth five-wicket Test haul.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who finished with 3-33, wrapped things up by dispatching Taijul islam.

The hosts had got off to a positive start with Mushfiqur hitting a boundary off the first ball of the morning, bowled by Hasan Ali.

But two balls later he left a wrong delivery and departed for 16 after Hasan struck off-stump.

Liton joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.

Just when they looked ready to prosper, Afridi's low bounce hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.

Liton survived on 26 when he was given out, caught at short leg off Sajid Khan.

The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the leg.

Sajid was rewarded for his persistence as he trapped Mehidy Hasan leg-before for 11.

Substitute Nurul Hasan replaced Yasir after Mehidy's dismissal and barely survived a strong caught-behind appeal just before lunch.

Nurul heaved one at long-on to Faheem Ashraf off Sajid after the break, getting dismissed for 15, and Pakistan took little time to take the remaining wickets.

Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Chittagong Mushfiqur Rahim Taijul Islam Nurul Hasan Hasan Ali Abid Ali Afridi

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners ahead of UAE& ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

20 minutes ago
 Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned ..

Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned journalist Ziauddin

20 minutes ago
 “We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicr ..

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicron,” Asad Umar warns, urging ..

36 minutes ago
 Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine meets youth delegatio ..

Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine meets youth delegation, seeks their role in nation ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.