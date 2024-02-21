Opening Ceremony Of 19th Cholistan Rally Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar on Wednesday said that the Cholistan Desert Rally is a premier motorsports festival that promotes a positive image of the country here and abroad
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar on Wednesday said that the Cholistan Desert Rally is a premier motorsports festival that promotes a positive image of the country here and abroad.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival in Bahawal Gymkhana Bahawalpur, the commissioner said that the Cholistan Desert Rally and its associated cultural events showcase Pakistani culture and traditions worldwide.
The commissioner highlighted that the rally spanning over 500 kilometers, is being provided fool-proof security by the police and military forces of Pakistan. He further mentioned that the event has become the largest rally in South East Asia due to its captivating beauty, and rich cultural and tourism events.
He said that the rally attracts many tourists from Pakistan and around the world to Bahawalpur every year. The commissioner also revealed that the rally will feature races in 7 categories. He announced that the prize money for international racers would be set to be in Dollars in the upcoming years.
Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Humaira Akram emphasized the significant role the Cholistan Desert Rally and its important role in the social and economic development of the region.
She mentioned that this year, drivers from Saudi Arabia, the UK, Afghanistan, Iran, and the USA are also participating in the rally.
She further revealed that the women's category has been made more active.
The ceremony unveiled the Winner Trophy and screened a documentary film showcasing the rally's anthem. The event also highlighted the history and culture of the Cholistan Desert, the historical palaces of Bahawalpur, historical buildings, historical backgrounds, tourism, and culture through beautiful cultural dances in addition to light and sound shows.
Earlier, shields were distributed to the organizers and racers of the rally by the Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division. A magnificent fireworks display was also part of the event.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Project Director DHA Bahawalpur Brigadier Naveed Iqbal, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, officials, participants and racers attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined
Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up
More Stories From Sports
-
Salim Saifullah hands over PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq34 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win55 minutes ago
-
UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 2854 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Ahmed, Ahtesham move in ITF World Jr quarterfinals1 hour ago
-
David, Marsh propel Australia to thrilling T20 win over New Zealand3 hours ago
-
England back underfire Root, Bairstow to keep India series alive3 hours ago
-
England back underfire Root, Bairstow to keep India series alive4 hours ago
-
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palestine” banner4 hours ago
-
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi5 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
Swiatek slips past Stephens as Sabalenka crashes out in Dubai10 hours ago
-
Hendricks to maintain momentum in next matches17 hours ago