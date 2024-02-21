Open Menu

Opening Ceremony Of 19th Cholistan Rally Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar on Wednesday said that the Cholistan Desert Rally is a premier motorsports festival that promotes a positive image of the country here and abroad

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival in Bahawal Gymkhana Bahawalpur, the commissioner said that the Cholistan Desert Rally and its associated cultural events showcase Pakistani culture and traditions worldwide.

The commissioner highlighted that the rally spanning over 500 kilometers, is being provided fool-proof security by the police and military forces of Pakistan. He further mentioned that the event has become the largest rally in South East Asia due to its captivating beauty, and rich cultural and tourism events.

He said that the rally attracts many tourists from Pakistan and around the world to Bahawalpur every year. The commissioner also revealed that the rally will feature races in 7 categories. He announced that the prize money for international racers would be set to be in Dollars in the upcoming years.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Humaira Akram emphasized the significant role the Cholistan Desert Rally and its important role in the social and economic development of the region.

She mentioned that this year, drivers from Saudi Arabia, the UK, Afghanistan, Iran, and the USA are also participating in the rally.

She further revealed that the women's category has been made more active.

The ceremony unveiled the Winner Trophy and screened a documentary film showcasing the rally's anthem. The event also highlighted the history and culture of the Cholistan Desert, the historical palaces of Bahawalpur, historical buildings, historical backgrounds, tourism, and culture through beautiful cultural dances in addition to light and sound shows.

Earlier, shields were distributed to the organizers and racers of the rally by the Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division. A magnificent fireworks display was also part of the event.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Project Director DHA Bahawalpur Brigadier Naveed Iqbal, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, officials, participants and racers attended the ceremony.

