Osaka Beaten In First Round In Rouen On Clay Return
Muhammad Rameez Published April 17, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the first round of the WTA event in Rouen on Wednesday, losing 6-4, 6-2 to Italian Martina Trevisan
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the first round of the WTA event in Rouen on Wednesday, losing 6-4, 6-2 to Italian Martina Trevisan.
The former world number one was making her first appearance on clay since the 2022 French Open, when she was knocked out in the opening round and Trevisan reached the last four.
Osaka, 26, returned to action in January after taking a 15-month break from the tour due to maternity leave.
On Saturday, Osaka she would like to play in the Paris Olympics but might need to go through an appeals process after failing to make a mandatory two appearances for Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup during the current Games cycle.
Osaka's world ranking has risen from 831 to 192 since her comeback, although she has not gone beyond the quarter-finals in seven tournaments.
In Rouen, Trevisan broke Osaka in the first game only for the former US and Australian Open champion to hit straight back.
Osaka converted just one of eight break chances in the opening set, which a resilient Trevisan won after nudging ahead in the ninth game.
She carried that momentum into the second set and broke a rusty Osaka again in the third and seventh games to claim victory, only her second in nine tour-level matches this year.
Trevisan will play Ukrainian third seed Anhelina Kalinina in the last 16.
Recent Stories
Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct
Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta ..
Tandoors defying price cuts to face action in Attock
Balochistan High Court bans road blockage during VIP moment
Police officers directed to conduct investigations keeping punishment in mind
Biden urges Congress to pass 'pivotal' Ukraine, Israel war aid
Israel reserves 'right to protect itself' after Iran attack: Netanyahu
IGP issues orders for provision of relief to police employees, their families
Farmers advised to cultivate certified BT cotton varieties
Sweden passes disputed gender reassignment law
Minister emphasizes govt's commitment for enhancing health insurance benefit to ..
China prepares for next manned mission
More Stories From Sports
-
T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam57 minutes ago
-
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson2 hours ago
-
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson3 hours ago
-
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Ashaz gets FIDE Arena Candidate Master6 hours ago
-
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach6 hours ago
-
Barca find pride despite another Champions League collapse7 hours ago
-
Boys Handball under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program to start from May 17 hours ago
-
Pakistan-New Zealand 5th T20l Series to start from Thursday7 hours ago
-
Hub rally on April 2822 hours ago
-
Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin22 hours ago
-
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC1 day ago