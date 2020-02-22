UrduPoint.com
Over 60 Foreign Skiers Partake In ISPR's Heliski Expedition

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Over 60 foreign skiers partake in ISPR's Heliski expedition

More than sixty foreign skiers participated in the week long Heliski expedition, a joint venture of Afiniti and Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), culminated at Shogran on Saturday

Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :More than sixty foreign skiers participated in the week long Heliski expedition, a joint venture of Afiniti and Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), culminated at Shogran on Saturday.

The foreign skiers including high level foreign dignitaries from different countries were part of the expedition to promote tourism and explore immense potential of Pakistan's snow clad mountains for adventure sports, said an ISPR press release.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA.

Earlier, on arrival, the group interacted with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The expedition members also visited Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate where DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed them about improved security situation in Pakistan for sports and tourism as a result of successful counter terrorism efforts.

